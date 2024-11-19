Bermudan dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 1.396 today, reflecting a -0.428% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.086% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.410 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 1.395 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.