Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,592.760 today, reflecting a -0.456% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.030% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,635.810 on 04-08-2024 and a low of 1,557.930 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.814% decrease in value.