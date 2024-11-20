Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas is currently 1,725.210 today, reflecting a 0.287% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.287% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 1,725.210 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1,710.370 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a -0.288% decrease in value.