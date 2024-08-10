Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 39.673 today, reflecting a 0.221% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 39.705 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 39.505 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.