Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas history summary. This is the Bermudan dollar (BMD) to Mauritanian ouguiyas (MRU) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BMD and MRU historical data from 20-11-2019 to 20-11-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BMD to MRU conversion chart
1 BMD = 39.78250 MRU
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 39.783 today, reflecting a 0.075% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 39.868 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 39.681 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.249% increase in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bermudan dollars to Mauritanian ouguiyas
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.