Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars is currently 56.360 today, reflecting a -0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.043% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 56.954 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 56.045 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.895% decrease in value.