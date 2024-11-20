Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars is currently 58.224 today, reflecting a 0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.445% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 58.533 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 57.861 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.