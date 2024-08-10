Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 17.556 today, reflecting a -0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.655% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 17.733 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 17.556 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.457% decrease in value.