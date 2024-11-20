Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus is currently 18.143 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.355% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 18.188 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 17.900 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.675% increase in value.