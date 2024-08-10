Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1,365.050 today, reflecting a -0.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.515% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,379.480 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 1,356.610 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.770% increase in value.