Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons is currently 1,393.170 today, reflecting a 0.103% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.024% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 1,409.550 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1,389.910 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.