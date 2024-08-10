Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs is currently 450.662 today, reflecting a 0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.053% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 451.688 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 447.630 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.391% decrease in value.