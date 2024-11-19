Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs is currently 463.823 today, reflecting a -0.098% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.134% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Comorian francs has fluctuated between a high of 468.024 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 462.482 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.463% increase in value.