Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 4,099.600 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 4,111.000 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 4,099.500 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.073% decrease in value.