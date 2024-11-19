Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels is currently 4,052.240 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 4,054.090 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 4,044.450 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 0.150% increase in value.