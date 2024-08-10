Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 129.140 today, reflecting a -0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.612% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 130.000 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 129.005 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.428% decrease in value.