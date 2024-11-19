Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings is currently 129.380 today, reflecting a 0.388% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.306% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 129.720 on 18-11-2024 and a low of 128.840 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.386% decrease in value.