Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 24.810 today, reflecting a 0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.221% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 24.885 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 24.702 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.