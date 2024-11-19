Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras is currently 25.229 today, reflecting a 0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.302% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Honduran lempiras has fluctuated between a high of 25.232 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 25.113 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.452% increase in value.