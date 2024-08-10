Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 59.688 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.396% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 59.776 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 59.367 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.307% increase in value.