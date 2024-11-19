Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos is currently 60.279 today, reflecting a 0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.169% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 60.318 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 60.160 on 14-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 0.230% increase in value.