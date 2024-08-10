Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 101.412 today, reflecting a 0.078% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.101% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 101.525 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 100.815 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.242% increase in value.