Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 104.550 today, reflecting a 0.021% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.253% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 105.131 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 104.050 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.225% increase in value.