Bermudan dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BMD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
83,165.50 btn

1.000 BMD = 83.17 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1690.9231.6591.34518.950.788
1 CAD0.735161.1330.6781.220.98813.9290.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47590.14211.7981.45720.5390.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BMD83.16550 BTN
5 BMD415.82750 BTN
10 BMD831.65500 BTN
20 BMD1,663.31000 BTN
50 BMD4,158.27500 BTN
100 BMD8,316.55000 BTN
250 BMD20,791.37500 BTN
500 BMD41,582.75000 BTN
1000 BMD83,165.50000 BTN
2000 BMD166,331.00000 BTN
5000 BMD415,827.50000 BTN
10000 BMD831,655.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bermudan Dollar
1 BTN0.01202 BMD
5 BTN0.06012 BMD
10 BTN0.12024 BMD
20 BTN0.24048 BMD
50 BTN0.60121 BMD
100 BTN1.20242 BMD
250 BTN3.00605 BMD
500 BTN6.01210 BMD
1000 BTN12.02420 BMD
2000 BTN24.04840 BMD
5000 BTN60.12100 BMD
10000 BTN120.24200 BMD