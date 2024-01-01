Bermudan dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bmd
109,650 bdt

1.000 BMD = 109.7 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADINREURNZDSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3683.1690.9231.6591.34518.950.788
1 CAD0.735161.1330.6781.220.98813.9290.579
1 INR0.0120.01610.0110.020.0160.2280.009
1 EUR1.0841.47590.14211.7981.45720.5390.854

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bermudan dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bermudan dollar

BMD to USD

BMD to CAD

BMD to INR

BMD to EUR

BMD to NZD

BMD to SGD

BMD to ZAR

BMD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BMD109.65000 BDT
5 BMD548.25000 BDT
10 BMD1,096.50000 BDT
20 BMD2,193.00000 BDT
50 BMD5,482.50000 BDT
100 BMD10,965.00000 BDT
250 BMD27,412.50000 BDT
500 BMD54,825.00000 BDT
1000 BMD109,650.00000 BDT
2000 BMD219,300.00000 BDT
5000 BMD548,250.00000 BDT
10000 BMD1,096,500.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bermudan Dollar
1 BDT0.00912 BMD
5 BDT0.04560 BMD
10 BDT0.09120 BMD
20 BDT0.18240 BMD
50 BDT0.45600 BMD
100 BDT0.91199 BMD
250 BDT2.27998 BMD
500 BDT4.55997 BMD
1000 BDT9.11993 BMD
2000 BDT18.23986 BMD
5000 BDT45.59965 BMD
10000 BDT91.19930 BMD