Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 895.727 today, reflecting a 1.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.721% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 899.625 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 884.551 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.481% increase in value.