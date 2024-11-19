Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas is currently 919.136 today, reflecting a -0.165% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.773% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 928.390 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 916.961 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a -0.738% decrease in value.