1 Bahraini dinar to Uzbekistan soms

Convert BHD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
33,517.20 uzs

.د.ب1.000 BHD = so'm33,520 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to UZS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33,542.200033,735.3000
Low33,289.900033,289.9000
Average33,433.920033,499.2456
Change-0.00%-0.53%
1 BHD to UZS stats

The performance of BHD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33,542.2000 and a 30 day low of 33,289.9000. This means the 30 day average was 33,433.9200. The change for BHD to UZS was -0.00.

The performance of BHD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33,735.3000 and a 90 day low of 33,289.9000. This means the 90 day average was 33,499.2456. The change for BHD to UZS was -0.53.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Uzbekistan Som
1 BHD33,517.20000 UZS
5 BHD167,586.00000 UZS
10 BHD335,172.00000 UZS
20 BHD670,344.00000 UZS
50 BHD1,675,860.00000 UZS
100 BHD3,351,720.00000 UZS
250 BHD8,379,300.00000 UZS
500 BHD16,758,600.00000 UZS
1000 BHD33,517,200.00000 UZS
2000 BHD67,034,400.00000 UZS
5000 BHD167,586,000.00000 UZS
10000 BHD335,172,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Bahraini Dinar
1 UZS0.00003 BHD
5 UZS0.00015 BHD
10 UZS0.00030 BHD
20 UZS0.00060 BHD
50 UZS0.00149 BHD
100 UZS0.00298 BHD
250 UZS0.00746 BHD
500 UZS0.01492 BHD
1000 UZS0.02984 BHD
2000 UZS0.05967 BHD
5000 UZS0.14918 BHD
10000 UZS0.29835 BHD