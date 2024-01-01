5 Bahraini dinars to Turkmenistani manats

Convert BHD to TMT at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
46.42 tmt

.د.ب1.000 BHD = T9.284 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to TMT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.28579.2859
Low9.28389.2814
Average9.28399.2841
Change0.00%0.03%
1 BHD to TMT stats

The performance of BHD to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2857 and a 30 day low of 9.2838. This means the 30 day average was 9.2839. The change for BHD to TMT was 0.00.

The performance of BHD to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.2859 and a 90 day low of 9.2814. This means the 90 day average was 9.2841. The change for BHD to TMT was 0.03.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Turkmenistani Manat
1 BHD9.28382 TMT
5 BHD46.41910 TMT
10 BHD92.83820 TMT
20 BHD185.67640 TMT
50 BHD464.19100 TMT
100 BHD928.38200 TMT
250 BHD2,320.95500 TMT
500 BHD4,641.91000 TMT
1000 BHD9,283.82000 TMT
2000 BHD18,567.64000 TMT
5000 BHD46,419.10000 TMT
10000 BHD92,838.20000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Bahraini Dinar
1 TMT0.10771 BHD
5 TMT0.53857 BHD
10 TMT1.07714 BHD
20 TMT2.15428 BHD
50 TMT5.38570 BHD
100 TMT10.77140 BHD
250 TMT26.92850 BHD
500 TMT53.85700 BHD
1000 TMT107.71400 BHD
2000 TMT215.42800 BHD
5000 TMT538.57000 BHD
10000 TMT1,077.14000 BHD