500 Bahraini dinars to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert BHD to SBD at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
10,988.05 sbd

.د.ب1.000 BHD = SI$21.98 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BHD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.234022.2807
Low21.777721.7777
Average21.970721.9890
Change0.54%-0.18%
View full history

1 BHD to SBD stats

The performance of BHD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.2340 and a 30 day low of 21.7777. This means the 30 day average was 21.9707. The change for BHD to SBD was 0.54.

The performance of BHD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.2807 and a 90 day low of 21.7777. This means the 90 day average was 21.9890. The change for BHD to SBD was -0.18.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BHD21.97610 SBD
5 BHD109.88050 SBD
10 BHD219.76100 SBD
20 BHD439.52200 SBD
50 BHD1,098.80500 SBD
100 BHD2,197.61000 SBD
250 BHD5,494.02500 SBD
500 BHD10,988.05000 SBD
1000 BHD21,976.10000 SBD
2000 BHD43,952.20000 SBD
5000 BHD109,880.50000 SBD
10000 BHD219,761.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 SBD0.04550 BHD
5 SBD0.22752 BHD
10 SBD0.45504 BHD
20 SBD0.91008 BHD
50 SBD2.27520 BHD
100 SBD4.55039 BHD
250 SBD11.37598 BHD
500 SBD22.75195 BHD
1000 SBD45.50390 BHD
2000 SBD91.00780 BHD
5000 SBD227.51950 BHD
10000 SBD455.03900 BHD