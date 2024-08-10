Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 21.976 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.125% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 22.349 on 06-08-2024 and a low of 21.940 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-08-2024, with a 1.769% increase in value.