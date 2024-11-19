Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 21.745 today, reflecting a 0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.140% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 21.982 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 21.717 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a 1.118% increase in value.