Bahraini dinars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert BHD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
19,401,400 pyg

1.000 BHD = 19,400 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.131.4741.6640.96618.259
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5531.7271.9491.13121.384
1 USD0.9230.788183.1651.361.5360.89116.848
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BHD19,401.40000 PYG
5 BHD97,007.00000 PYG
10 BHD194,014.00000 PYG
20 BHD388,028.00000 PYG
50 BHD970,070.00000 PYG
100 BHD1,940,140.00000 PYG
250 BHD4,850,350.00000 PYG
500 BHD9,700,700.00000 PYG
1000 BHD19,401,400.00000 PYG
2000 BHD38,802,800.00000 PYG
5000 BHD97,007,000.00000 PYG
10000 BHD194,014,000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bahraini Dinar
1 PYG0.00005 BHD
5 PYG0.00026 BHD
10 PYG0.00052 BHD
20 PYG0.00103 BHD
50 PYG0.00258 BHD
100 PYG0.00515 BHD
250 PYG0.01289 BHD
500 PYG0.02577 BHD
1000 PYG0.05154 BHD
2000 PYG0.10309 BHD
5000 PYG0.25771 BHD
10000 PYG0.51543 BHD