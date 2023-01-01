Bahraini dinars to Paraguayan guaranis today

Convert BHD to PYG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
19,695,300 pyg

1.00000 BHD = 19695.30000 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084790.28761.488861.673270.9652518.737
1 GBP1.1426611.23945103.1691.701271.911991.1029521.4101
1 USD0.92190.806809183.23741.37261.542610.8898517.2739
1 INR0.01107570.009692870.012013810.01649020.01853270.01069050.207526

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 BHD19695.30000 PYG
5 BHD98476.50000 PYG
10 BHD196953.00000 PYG
20 BHD393906.00000 PYG
50 BHD984765.00000 PYG
100 BHD1969530.00000 PYG
250 BHD4923825.00000 PYG
500 BHD9847650.00000 PYG
1000 BHD19695300.00000 PYG
2000 BHD39390600.00000 PYG
5000 BHD98476500.00000 PYG
10000 BHD196953000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Bahraini Dinar
1 PYG0.00005 BHD
5 PYG0.00025 BHD
10 PYG0.00051 BHD
20 PYG0.00102 BHD
50 PYG0.00254 BHD
100 PYG0.00508 BHD
250 PYG0.01269 BHD
500 PYG0.02539 BHD
1000 PYG0.05077 BHD
2000 PYG0.10155 BHD
5000 PYG0.25387 BHD
10000 PYG0.50774 BHD