Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 20,072.100 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 20,106.900 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 20,061.300 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.