Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 20,777.900 today, reflecting a 0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.251% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 20,778.900 on 19-11-2024 and a low of 20,669.200 on 15-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a 0.192% increase in value.