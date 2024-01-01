2,000 Bahraini dinars to Mongolian tugriks

Convert BHD to MNT at the real exchange rate

2,000 bhd
17,944,200 mnt

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₮8,972 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to MNT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,998.65008,998.6500
Low8,960.27008,946.2600
Average8,970.36038,964.5856
Change0.02%0.21%
1 BHD to MNT stats

The performance of BHD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,998.6500 and a 30 day low of 8,960.2700. This means the 30 day average was 8,970.3603. The change for BHD to MNT was 0.02.

The performance of BHD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,998.6500 and a 90 day low of 8,946.2600. This means the 90 day average was 8,964.5856. The change for BHD to MNT was 0.21.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 BHD8,972.10000 MNT
5 BHD44,860.50000 MNT
10 BHD89,721.00000 MNT
20 BHD179,442.00000 MNT
50 BHD448,605.00000 MNT
100 BHD897,210.00000 MNT
250 BHD2,243,025.00000 MNT
500 BHD4,486,050.00000 MNT
1000 BHD8,972,100.00000 MNT
2000 BHD17,944,200.00000 MNT
5000 BHD44,860,500.00000 MNT
10000 BHD89,721,000.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Bahraini Dinar
1 MNT0.00011 BHD
5 MNT0.00056 BHD
10 MNT0.00111 BHD
20 MNT0.00223 BHD
50 MNT0.00557 BHD
100 MNT0.01115 BHD
250 MNT0.02786 BHD
500 MNT0.05573 BHD
1000 MNT0.11146 BHD
2000 MNT0.22291 BHD
5000 MNT0.55729 BHD
10000 MNT1.11457 BHD