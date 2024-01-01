1 Bahraini dinar to Indian rupees

Convert BHD to INR at the real exchange rate

1 bhd
222.67 inr

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₹222.7 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High222.8470222.8470
Low221.4690220.2660
Average222.0440221.5413
Change0.54%0.50%
1 BHD to INR stats

The performance of BHD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 222.8470 and a 30 day low of 221.4690. This means the 30 day average was 222.0440. The change for BHD to INR was 0.54.

The performance of BHD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 222.8470 and a 90 day low of 220.2660. This means the 90 day average was 221.5413. The change for BHD to INR was 0.50.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Indian Rupee
1 BHD222.67300 INR
5 BHD1,113.36500 INR
10 BHD2,226.73000 INR
20 BHD4,453.46000 INR
50 BHD11,133.65000 INR
100 BHD22,267.30000 INR
250 BHD55,668.25000 INR
500 BHD111,336.50000 INR
1000 BHD222,673.00000 INR
2000 BHD445,346.00000 INR
5000 BHD1,113,365.00000 INR
10000 BHD2,226,730.00000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 INR0.00449 BHD
5 INR0.02245 BHD
10 INR0.04491 BHD
20 INR0.08982 BHD
50 INR0.22454 BHD
100 INR0.44909 BHD
250 INR1.12272 BHD
300 INR1.34727 BHD
500 INR2.24545 BHD
600 INR2.69453 BHD
1000 INR4.49089 BHD
2000 INR8.98178 BHD
5000 INR22.45445 BHD
10000 INR44.90890 BHD
25000 INR112.27225 BHD
50000 INR224.54450 BHD
100000 INR449.08900 BHD
1000000 INR4,490.89000 BHD
1000000000 INR4,490,890.00000 BHD