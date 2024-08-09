Bahraini dinar to Indian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Indian rupees is currently 222.673 today, reflecting a -0.065% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.175% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Indian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 223.230 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 222.093 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.270% increase in value.