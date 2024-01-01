Bahraini dinars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BHD to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
1,331,450 crc

1.000 BHD = 1,331 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.1590.9221.65918.9491,504.021.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0860.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.14811.79920.5421,630.431.4741.458
1 NZD0.60350.1160.556111.42906.3980.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BHD1,331.45000 CRC
5 BHD6,657.25000 CRC
10 BHD13,314.50000 CRC
20 BHD26,629.00000 CRC
50 BHD66,572.50000 CRC
100 BHD133,145.00000 CRC
250 BHD332,862.50000 CRC
500 BHD665,725.00000 CRC
1000 BHD1,331,450.00000 CRC
2000 BHD2,662,900.00000 CRC
5000 BHD6,657,250.00000 CRC
10000 BHD13,314,500.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 CRC0.00075 BHD
5 CRC0.00376 BHD
10 CRC0.00751 BHD
20 CRC0.01502 BHD
50 CRC0.03755 BHD
100 CRC0.07511 BHD
250 CRC0.18777 BHD
500 CRC0.37553 BHD
1000 CRC0.75106 BHD
2000 CRC1.50213 BHD
5000 CRC3.75532 BHD
10000 CRC7.51063 BHD