50 Bahraini dinars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BHD to CRC at the real exchange rate

50 bhd
70,268 crc

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₡1,405 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BHD to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,405.99001,416.7700
Low1,385.33001,352.1100
Average1,396.09101,389.4398
Change0.78%3.53%
View full history

1 BHD to CRC stats

The performance of BHD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,405.9900 and a 30 day low of 1,385.3300. This means the 30 day average was 1,396.0910. The change for BHD to CRC was 0.78.

The performance of BHD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,416.7700 and a 90 day low of 1,352.1100. This means the 90 day average was 1,389.4398. The change for BHD to CRC was 3.53.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BHD1,405.36000 CRC
5 BHD7,026.80000 CRC
10 BHD14,053.60000 CRC
20 BHD28,107.20000 CRC
50 BHD70,268.00000 CRC
100 BHD140,536.00000 CRC
250 BHD351,340.00000 CRC
500 BHD702,680.00000 CRC
1000 BHD1,405,360.00000 CRC
2000 BHD2,810,720.00000 CRC
5000 BHD7,026,800.00000 CRC
10000 BHD14,053,600.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 CRC0.00071 BHD
5 CRC0.00356 BHD
10 CRC0.00712 BHD
20 CRC0.01423 BHD
50 CRC0.03558 BHD
100 CRC0.07116 BHD
250 CRC0.17789 BHD
500 CRC0.35578 BHD
1000 CRC0.71156 BHD
2000 CRC1.42312 BHD
5000 CRC3.55781 BHD
10000 CRC7.11562 BHD