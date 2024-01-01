1 Bangladeshi taka to Liberian dollars

Convert BDT to LRD at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
1.68 lrd

Tk1.000 BDT = L$1.676 LRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:10
BDT to LRD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to LRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.67581.6758
Low1.65521.6501
Average1.66221.6563
Change1.24%1.15%
1 BDT to LRD stats

The performance of BDT to LRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6758 and a 30 day low of 1.6552. This means the 30 day average was 1.6622. The change for BDT to LRD was 1.24.

The performance of BDT to LRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6758 and a 90 day low of 1.6501. This means the 90 day average was 1.6563. The change for BDT to LRD was 1.15.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Liberian dollars

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to LRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Liberian Dollar
1 BDT1.67583 LRD
5 BDT8.37915 LRD
10 BDT16.75830 LRD
20 BDT33.51660 LRD
50 BDT83.79150 LRD
100 BDT167.58300 LRD
250 BDT418.95750 LRD
500 BDT837.91500 LRD
1000 BDT1,675.83000 LRD
2000 BDT3,351.66000 LRD
5000 BDT8,379.15000 LRD
10000 BDT16,758.30000 LRD
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 LRD0.59672 BDT
5 LRD2.98361 BDT
10 LRD5.96721 BDT
20 LRD11.93442 BDT
50 LRD29.83605 BDT
100 LRD59.67210 BDT
250 LRD149.18025 BDT
500 LRD298.36050 BDT
1000 LRD596.72100 BDT
2000 LRD1,193.44200 BDT
5000 LRD2,983.60500 BDT
10000 LRD5,967.21000 BDT