1.000 AWG = 2.647 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:23
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Malaysian Ringgit
1 AWG2.64735 MYR
5 AWG13.23675 MYR
10 AWG26.47350 MYR
20 AWG52.94700 MYR
50 AWG132.36750 MYR
100 AWG264.73500 MYR
250 AWG661.83750 MYR
500 AWG1,323.67500 MYR
1000 AWG2,647.35000 MYR
2000 AWG5,294.70000 MYR
5000 AWG13,236.75000 MYR
10000 AWG26,473.50000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Aruban Florin
1 MYR0.37774 AWG
5 MYR1.88869 AWG
10 MYR3.77737 AWG
20 MYR7.55474 AWG
50 MYR18.88685 AWG
100 MYR37.77370 AWG
250 MYR94.43425 AWG
500 MYR188.86850 AWG
1000 MYR377.73700 AWG
2000 MYR755.47400 AWG
5000 MYR1,888.68500 AWG
10000 MYR3,777.37000 AWG