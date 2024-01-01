Argentine pesos to Saudi riyals today

Convert ARS to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ars
4.40 sar

1.000 ARS = 0.004396 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.2511.4761.6640.96618.27
1 GBP1.1711.271105.6261.7281.9481.13121.382
1 USD0.9210.787183.1081.3591.5320.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine peso

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 ARS0.00440 SAR
5 ARS0.02198 SAR
10 ARS0.04396 SAR
20 ARS0.08791 SAR
50 ARS0.21978 SAR
100 ARS0.43957 SAR
250 ARS1.09892 SAR
500 ARS2.19783 SAR
1000 ARS4.39566 SAR
2000 ARS8.79132 SAR
5000 ARS21.97830 SAR
10000 ARS43.95660 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Argentine Peso
1 SAR227.49700 ARS
5 SAR1,137.48500 ARS
10 SAR2,274.97000 ARS
20 SAR4,549.94000 ARS
50 SAR11,374.85000 ARS
100 SAR22,749.70000 ARS
250 SAR56,874.25000 ARS
500 SAR113,748.50000 ARS
1000 SAR227,497.00000 ARS
2000 SAR454,994.00000 ARS
5000 SAR1,137,485.00000 ARS
10000 SAR2,274,970.00000 ARS