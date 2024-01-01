100 South African rand to Tunisian dinars

Convert ZAR to TND at the real exchange rate

100 zar
16.613 tnd

1.00000 ZAR = 0.16613 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859391.0949591.00871.463181.631940.9282318.4409
1 GBP1.1636211.27415105.9031.702651.899021.080121.459
1 USD0.913250.784837183.11681.33631.490420.8477516.8418
1 INR0.0109880.009442580.012031310.01607740.01793170.01019950.202628

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Tunisian Dinar
1 ZAR0.16613 TND
5 ZAR0.83065 TND
10 ZAR1.66130 TND
20 ZAR3.32260 TND
50 ZAR8.30650 TND
100 ZAR16.61300 TND
250 ZAR41.53250 TND
500 ZAR83.06500 TND
1000 ZAR166.13000 TND
2000 ZAR332.26000 TND
5000 ZAR830.65000 TND
10000 ZAR1661.30000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / South African Rand
1 TND6.01939 ZAR
5 TND30.09695 ZAR
10 TND60.19390 ZAR
20 TND120.38780 ZAR
50 TND300.96950 ZAR
100 TND601.93900 ZAR
250 TND1504.84750 ZAR
500 TND3009.69500 ZAR
1000 TND6019.39000 ZAR
2000 TND12038.78000 ZAR
5000 TND30096.95000 ZAR
10000 TND60193.90000 ZAR