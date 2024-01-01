1 CFP francs to Tongan paʻangas

Convert XPF to TOP at the real exchange rate

1 xpf
0.02 top

1.00000 XPF = 0.02147 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:50
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Tongan Paʻanga
1 XPF0.02147 TOP
5 XPF0.10735 TOP
10 XPF0.21471 TOP
20 XPF0.42942 TOP
50 XPF1.07354 TOP
100 XPF2.14709 TOP
250 XPF5.36773 TOP
500 XPF10.73545 TOP
1000 XPF21.47090 TOP
2000 XPF42.94180 TOP
5000 XPF107.35450 TOP
10000 XPF214.70900 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / CFP Franc
1 TOP46.57470 XPF
5 TOP232.87350 XPF
10 TOP465.74700 XPF
20 TOP931.49400 XPF
50 TOP2328.73500 XPF
100 TOP4657.47000 XPF
250 TOP11643.67500 XPF
500 TOP23287.35000 XPF
1000 TOP46574.70000 XPF
2000 TOP93149.40000 XPF
5000 TOP232873.50000 XPF
10000 TOP465747.00000 XPF