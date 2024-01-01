Convert XOF to WST at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to Samoan talas today

1,000 xof
4.45 wst

CFA1.000 XOF = WS$0.004453 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Samoan Tala
1 XOF0.00445 WST
5 XOF0.02226 WST
10 XOF0.04453 WST
20 XOF0.08905 WST
50 XOF0.22263 WST
100 XOF0.44526 WST
250 XOF1.11315 WST
500 XOF2.22630 WST
1000 XOF4.45260 WST
2000 XOF8.90520 WST
5000 XOF22.26300 WST
10000 XOF44.52600 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 WST224.58800 XOF
5 WST1,122.94000 XOF
10 WST2,245.88000 XOF
20 WST4,491.76000 XOF
50 WST11,229.40000 XOF
100 WST22,458.80000 XOF
250 WST56,147.00000 XOF
500 WST112,294.00000 XOF
1000 WST224,588.00000 XOF
2000 WST449,176.00000 XOF
5000 WST1,122,940.00000 XOF
10000 WST2,245,880.00000 XOF