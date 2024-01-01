20 Samoan talas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert WST to XOF at the real exchange rate

WS$1.000 WST = CFA223.2 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
WST to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

XOF
1 WST to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High224.5140224.5140
Low217.5200215.7120
Average221.6275219.4248
Change2.34%0.81%
1 WST to XOF stats

The performance of WST to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 224.5140 and a 30 day low of 217.5200. This means the 30 day average was 221.6275. The change for WST to XOF was 2.34.

The performance of WST to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 224.5140 and a 90 day low of 215.7120. This means the 90 day average was 219.4248. The change for WST to XOF was 0.81.

Conversion rates Samoan Tala / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 WST223.24900 XOF
5 WST1,116.24500 XOF
10 WST2,232.49000 XOF
20 WST4,464.98000 XOF
50 WST11,162.45000 XOF
100 WST22,324.90000 XOF
250 WST55,812.25000 XOF
500 WST111,624.50000 XOF
1000 WST223,249.00000 XOF
2000 WST446,498.00000 XOF
5000 WST1,116,245.00000 XOF
10000 WST2,232,490.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Samoan Tala
1 XOF0.00448 WST
5 XOF0.02240 WST
10 XOF0.04479 WST
20 XOF0.08959 WST
50 XOF0.22397 WST
100 XOF0.44793 WST
250 XOF1.11983 WST
500 XOF2.23965 WST
1000 XOF4.47930 WST
2000 XOF8.95860 WST
5000 XOF22.39650 WST
10000 XOF44.79300 WST