1,000 xof
60.20 thb

CFA1.000 XOF = ฿0.06020 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:24
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Thai Baht
1 XOF0.06020 THB
5 XOF0.30098 THB
10 XOF0.60195 THB
20 XOF1.20391 THB
50 XOF3.00977 THB
100 XOF6.01954 THB
250 XOF15.04885 THB
500 XOF30.09770 THB
1000 XOF60.19540 THB
2000 XOF120.39080 THB
5000 XOF300.97700 THB
10000 XOF601.95400 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 THB16.61260 XOF
5 THB83.06300 XOF
10 THB166.12600 XOF
20 THB332.25200 XOF
50 THB830.63000 XOF
100 THB1,661.26000 XOF
250 THB4,153.15000 XOF
500 THB8,306.30000 XOF
1000 THB16,612.60000 XOF
2000 THB33,225.20000 XOF
5000 THB83,063.00000 XOF
10000 THB166,126.00000 XOF