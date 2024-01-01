100 CFA francs BCEAO to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert XOF to NIO at the real exchange rate

100 xof
5.99 nio

CFA1.000 XOF = C$0.05994 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:07
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 XOF0.05994 NIO
5 XOF0.29971 NIO
10 XOF0.59941 NIO
20 XOF1.19882 NIO
50 XOF2.99706 NIO
100 XOF5.99411 NIO
250 XOF14.98528 NIO
500 XOF29.97055 NIO
1000 XOF59.94110 NIO
2000 XOF119.88220 NIO
5000 XOF299.70550 NIO
10000 XOF599.41100 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 NIO16.68300 XOF
5 NIO83.41500 XOF
10 NIO166.83000 XOF
20 NIO333.66000 XOF
50 NIO834.15000 XOF
100 NIO1,668.30000 XOF
250 NIO4,170.75000 XOF
500 NIO8,341.50000 XOF
1000 NIO16,683.00000 XOF
2000 NIO33,366.00000 XOF
5000 NIO83,415.00000 XOF
10000 NIO166,830.00000 XOF